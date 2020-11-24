Monica Geller From Friends Inspired an Unexpected Emma Stone Role
Thank you, Courteney Cox.
Inspiration comes from all sorts of places — for Emma Stone, it came in the form of Monica Geller's iconic catchphrase, an always well-timed "I know!"
Stone, who stars in the upcoming The Croods: A New Age, revealed she found unexpected inspiration in Courteney Cox's Friends character when it came to crafting the voice for her role as Eep.
"I did notice — and this is sort of giving myself away — but I didn't notice until really, really recently that I think I'm a little bit inspired by Monica from Friends, who could not be more opposite from Eep as a character," she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
The Croods: A New Age, is a sequel to the first animated Croods movie, which came out in 2013. Upon rewatching her scenes, Stone said, she realized an eerie similarity between her character and Monica.
"I realize that sometimes, my cadence goes into a little bit like, 'I know!'" she added, giving a pitch-perfect impression of Cox as Monica. "Like that kind of — that sort of sound. When I was watching it, I was like, 'Am I doing Monica a lot and I didn't realize it for ten years?'"
"A little Easter egg that I didn't even know I was planting, Stone joked.
Perhaps the next Croods movie can include a special thank you to Courteney Cox on the credits?