Emma Stone Looked Like a Literal Greek Goddess in Greece A girl committed to a theme. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Emma Stone Grecian Dress Bleat Premiere Credit: Getty Emma Stone is a girl who knows how to stick to a theme. On Friday, the actress attended the premiere of her new movie Bleat in Athens, Greece, wearing an ethereal outfit that captured the very essence of a Greek goddess. Fitting right in at the Greek National Opera, Stone gave an updated take on the classic toga in a Grecian-inspired gown by Louis Vuitton. The off-the-shoulder dress was constructed from a breezy, gauzy gray-blue fabric that featured oversized bell sleeves, a pleated bodice, and gold embellishments sewn throughout. A bright red belt that cinched at the waist added a modern touch to the neoclassical look. She wore her dark red hair down and slicked back with a deep side part, and accessorized with gold jewelry and silver woven leather sandals underneath her gown. RELATED: Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala Hairstyle Is an Elevated Twist on the Classic Bun The day before, Emma stuck to the same color palette and designer at the film's press conference, but this time, she took on the Greek theme in a two-piece suit. Wearing a blazer with asymmetric draping across the front, Stone opted for nothing else underneath and paired the jacket with loose-fitting trousers that were cuffed at the hem and gilded silver heels. Emma Stone Grecian Dress Bleat Premiere Credit: Getty

