Emma Stone Hits the Red Carpet For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Child

Wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, of course.

By Alyssa Hardy
May 19, 2021 @ 7:56 am
Emma Stone is back on the red carpet promoting her new film Cruella. The actress took a cue from her fashionable character – who has 45 different costume changes in the film – and showed up in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.

For the film's L.A. premiere, Stone wore a the Cruella de Vil color scheme with a black suit that featured silver chain-like hardware on the pockets and the belt. Underneath she wore a white blouse with a pussybow necktie. She completed the look by matching her bright red lipstick to her clutch.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Cruella" - Arrivals
In March, Stone welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave." The source added, "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."

