Emma Stone Hits the Red Carpet For the First Time Since Welcoming Her Child
Wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, of course.
Emma Stone is back on the red carpet promoting her new film Cruella. The actress took a cue from her fashionable character – who has 45 different costume changes in the film – and showed up in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.
For the film's L.A. premiere, Stone wore a the Cruella de Vil color scheme with a black suit that featured silver chain-like hardware on the pockets and the belt. Underneath she wore a white blouse with a pussybow necktie. She completed the look by matching her bright red lipstick to her clutch.
In March, Stone welcomed her first child with husband Dave McCary.
"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source told People in March. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave." The source added, "She is a professional who loves and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."