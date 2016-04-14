Emma Stone’s Transformation Into Billie Jean King Is Incredible

Guys, it doesn’t happen often that a celebrity makeover makes us literally doubt our vision, but Emma Stone did exactly that to us. The actress just started filming her new movie about Billie Jean King, and her transformation into the tennis legend is incredible.

King took to Twitter to share a shot of Stone and Steve Carell in character on set of the upcoming flick, Battle of the Sexes, and Emma is unrecognizable donning brunette bangs and a pair of vintage round glasses. Check it out:

Now we know why the actress dyed her hair brunette last month. Unfortunately the movie will take another year to make, but as long as we get the occasional behind-the-scenes shot, we’ll be fine.