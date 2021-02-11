Emma Roberts Posted Two Very Different Photos of Her 30th Birthday Celebrations

"30 baby"

By Tessa Petak
Feb 11, 2021 @ 9:50 am
Emma Roberts is ringing in 30 in style. The new mother celebrated the milestone birthday with a super relatable Instagram post.

"30 baby," she wrote alongside a selfie holding her son Rhodes Robert Hedlund's pacifier in her mouth. She posted another slightly more celebratory image of herself lounging by the pool in a dress with a drink in hand.

"cheers," she wrote. "thank you for the birthday wishes"

The Holidate actress and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed Rhodes late last year and revealed her son's name alongside a first glimpse in January. The mother-son duo wore matching orange ensembles for the sweet picture.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund"

