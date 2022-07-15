Emily Ratajkowski Just Revived the '90s Dress Trend That Victoria Beckham Wore on Repeat

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski, the queen of naked dressing, to bring back one of the sexiest dress trends from the '90s.

On Thursday, the model was on mom duty and spotted on a walk with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in New York City, wearing a clingy, light green tube dress without straps. While the garment is typically reserved for going out at night (or on stage, if you're Posh Spice), EmRata made it work for daytime with a pair of casual white sneakers. Chic sunglasses, tiny gold hoops, and a brown leather shoulder bag were among her other accessories. Her dark hair was worn down, straight, and with a middle part.

Victoria Beckham wasn't the only fashion icon to wear the tube dress on repeat during its heyday. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, and even Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were also proponents of the strapless trend.

As of late, EmRata has brought back a number of throwback wardrobe staples with her recent street style moments — including the the sweater shrug. Last month, Ratajkowski stepped out to run a few errands in a tiny orange knit that covered only her arms and shoulders, and tied at the neck in a neat bow. She paired the sweater with a striped halter top, flared black pants, and purple-and-blue sneakers.