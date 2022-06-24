Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore This '90s Trend You Probably Forgot All About

It's no secret that '90s fashion has made a full-fledged comeback. From low-rise jeans and exposed thongs to platform heels and boots, nearly everything from the evocative decade is in again. But there's one trend that has yet to make its return — until now.

Yesterday, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out for a daytime stroll in Manhattan wearing a forgotten fashion staple from the '90s: the sweater shrug. Not to be mistaken with the cropped cardigan, the shrug only covers the arms and shoulders, and ties neatly below the chest, or in EmRata's case, at the neck. She paired the bright orange knit with two other nostalgic elements — including a colorful striped halter top by Gimiguas and flared black pants — and summer sneakers from the label Salomon in shades of purple of blue.

Modern elements, like layered gold necklaces, cat-eye sunglasses, and a pair of AirPods, brought her look into the 21st century, as did her glam, which consisted of straight, no-fuss hair and minimal makeup.

EmRata shared a couple of videos that showed off her eccentric errands-running outfit to her Instagram Stories, as well as her evening wardrobe change that included a sheer, underboob-baring black dress and tall boots. She pulled her dark tresses back into a messy updo and swiped on a smoky eye.