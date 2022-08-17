Emily Ratajkowski Went Full Farm Girl While Wearing Slouchy Blue Jeans and Cowboy Boots

Just weeks after Kendall Jenner professed her love for cowboys via graphic tank, fellow supermodel and fashion It girl Emily Ratajkowski also decided to hop on the agriculture aesthetic bandwagon. On Tuesday, the model shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story detailing a quaint trip to the countryside, and her off-brand outfit was very much giving farmhand-chic.

In the Stories, EmRata appeared to be joined by a friend and her one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Setting the scene by posting snaps of a fenced-in pasture and some sweet donkeys, the supermodel then included a solo shot of her lounging in a small, well-used tractor. Ratajkowski was sure to dress appropriately for the occasion, wearing a simple lilac halter tank top paired with slouchy light wash low-rise jeans and black knee-high cowboy boots, and she wore her long brown waves down and parted in the middle.

Emily followed the full-body photo with a close-up of her side profile, which showed off chunky gold hoop earrings, a makeup-free complexion, and a hair transformation of a french braid with face-framing strands.

The supermodel's post comes just a day after she shared even more photos from the peaceful excursion on her Instagram grid. EmRata was pictured wearing a different low-key outfit in the dump consisting of a simple white cropped T-shirt and black leggings, which she wore while holding baby Sylvester, swinging on a play set, and enjoying the outdoors with her husky-German shepherd, Colombo.