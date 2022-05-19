Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Completely See-Through Dress
When you're Emily Ratajkowski even the most mundane of tasks call for a major fashion moment. Take, for example, dog walking. On Wednesday afternoon, the model was photographed out for a stroll with her pup Colombo, a Husky-German shepherd mix, in downtown New York, wearing an outfit that you'd expect to see on the red carpet, not the sidewalk.
For the everyday occasion, EmRata opted for a sexy sheer black midi dress that showed off her matching lacy lingerie underneath, which included a balconette bra and high-waisted thong underwear. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and was paired with practical accessories — tiny sunglasses, comfy sneakers, and a giant white handbag. Not so sensible? Her chunky chainlink gold necklace.
Emily wore her brunette hair down and straight with a middle part, and she had on little-to-no makeup.
On her Instagram Story, Ratajkowski shared a video of her and Colombo riding in the back of a car together, and in the next slide, she offered a better view of her outfit while posing in her apartment.
This is hardly EmRata's first stellar dog-walking look. Ever since she adopted Colombo three years ago, the activity has given the model-slash-actress just another reason to show off her impeccable street style. From oversized sweatshirts with no pants to skintight minidresses, Ratajkowski's outfits are bound to turn heads, and if not, Colombo's cuteness will.