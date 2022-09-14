Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Completely Sheer Bra During Fashion Week

It's that time of year again — New York Fashion Week. The weather is changing, fashion is flourishing, and celebrities are traipsing around New York City in the trendiest 'fits, providing eons of autumn style inspo. Not to mention, brands are giving a peek into the future of fashion with their Spring/Summer 2023 runway shows.

Last night, Tory Burch showcased its newest collection as the sun was setting over the Big Apple and models strutted down a long catwalk for a star-studded audience (like Sydney Sweeney, Lana Condor, and Chloe Fineman). Emily Ratajkowski walked in the show in a look that proved sheer isn't going anywhere.

The model wore an orange-and-brown color-blocked maxiskirt which she paired with a black see-through, long-sleeve top that showed off her gray mesh bra. For footwear, Ratajkowski wore cream peep-toe pumps, and she accessorized with a black leather belt-purse and large hoop earrings resembling dream catchers with their dangling embellishments.

Her hair was pulled into a messy low ponytail save for her layered fringe (which she recently debuted on TikTok), and she opted for a natural glam look.

Earlier this month, Ratajkowski went viral for a savage TikTok in which she stitched a video with another user's that read, "When he thinks he's a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men." While it's unclear who the star is referring to, it's easy to presume she's speaking about her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she just filed for divorce earlier this week.

The hilarious clip was set to the tune of Digga D's "Pump 101," and Ratajkowski appeared to be sitting on a bed in a red bikini and mouthed the lyrics, "How can I say this in a friendly way?" She made sure to cover her bases by dropping in the comments section to write, "for legal reasons this is a joke."