Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sexy Turtleneck on the Red Carpet If anyone can sexify the turtleneck, it's EmRata. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Emily Ratajkowski Sexy Turtleneck Variety Power of Women Event Credit: Getty Emily Ratajkowski's latest look just debunked the idea that turtlenecks can't be sexy. On Thursday, the model attended the Variety Power of Women event in New York City in a see-through, sleeveless turtleneck that was the ultimate boss move. Clearly understanding the assignment, EmRata commanded the red carpet in a netted mesh top that featured fringe at the neckline and on the bottom, a visible black bra underneath, and matching low-rise trousers with a split-hem. She accessorized with open-toe heels and her two-stone engagement ring. As for her glam, Emily pulled her brown hair back into a '90s-esque updo with double face-framing tendrils. She paired her bronzy glow with a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye. RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's Ab-Baring Brown Suit Included a Business Casual Sports Bra and Low-Rise Pants Before she sexified the turtleneck, Ratajkowski gave the traditional suit a sultry makeover. Last month, the mom-of-one paraded around the streets of Manhattan in a relaxed two-piece suit that included an oversized duster-style jacket, ultra low-rise pants that hung off her hips, and an ab-baring sports bra. Rather than loafers or heels, she opted for casual-cool platform sandals.

