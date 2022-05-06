Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sexy Turtleneck on the Red Carpet

If anyone can sexify the turtleneck, it's EmRata.
By Alicia Brunker May 06, 2022 @ 7:49 am
Credit: Getty

Emily Ratajkowski's latest look just debunked the idea that turtlenecks can't be sexy.

On Thursday, the model attended the Variety Power of Women event in New York City in a see-through, sleeveless turtleneck that was the ultimate boss move. Clearly understanding the assignment, EmRata commanded the red carpet in a netted mesh top that featured fringe at the neckline and on the bottom, a visible black bra underneath, and matching low-rise trousers with a split-hem. She accessorized with open-toe heels and her two-stone engagement ring.

As for her glam, Emily pulled her brown hair back into a '90s-esque updo with double face-framing tendrils. She paired her bronzy glow with a nude lip and a subtle smoky eye.

Before she sexified the turtleneck, Ratajkowski gave the traditional suit a sultry makeover. Last month, the mom-of-one paraded around the streets of Manhattan in a relaxed two-piece suit that included an oversized duster-style jacket, ultra low-rise pants that hung off her hips, and an ab-baring sports bra. Rather than loafers or heels, she opted for casual-cool platform sandals.

