Emily Ratajkowski's Literary Look Includes a Sexy Cardigan and a Buzzy Read

Joining the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski might be the latest supermodel to start her own bookclub based on yesterday's look. Confirming that a buzzy read is a girl's best accessory, EmRata was spotted leaving a Manhattan bookstore with her new purchase in hand — The Best Short Stories of 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners. She paired the 357-page tome with a literary look to match. Dressed in a sexy cropped cardigan that bared her midriff and featured tiny cutouts between each jade button, EmRata wore nothing underneath, and teamed the top with a clingy tweed pencil skirt with a ruffled hemline. A pair of knee-high powder yellow boots, tiny tortoiseshell sunglasses, and delicate jewelry added the finishing touches to her outfit. Emily's signature brunette hair was worn down with a middle part, while her minimal makeup included only a nude lip and bronzy skin.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Completely See-Through Dress

This is the second time this week Ratajkowski has turned an everyday errand into a major fashion moment. On Wednesday, the model stepped out to walk her dog, Colombo, in a completely see-through dress that showed off her lacy lingerie underneath. Hardly what the average person would wear for a leisurely stroll with their pup, but then again, EmRata isn't just anybody.

