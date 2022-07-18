Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard have split. On Monday, a source close to Emily revealed the news to People.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider told the outlet before adding that Ratajkowski plans to file for divorce.

Rumors recently started swirling about the couple's relationship status when EmRata was spotted out and about without her ring. She's also been posting bling-less images to her Instagram as of late, further stoking the flames.

The couple was first linked back in 2018 when they were spotted together in Los Angeles. After a whirlwind romance, the two tied the knot at New York City City Hall only several weeks after they first sparked dating rumors. The two then welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021. Emily first announced her pregnancy in an op-ed for Vogue, in which she wrote that they wouldn't be sharing the sex of their baby while she was expecting.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she detailed. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."