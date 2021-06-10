Emily Ratajkowski Shared a Photo Breastfeeding Her Son on the Beach
She also shared other shots from her lavish birthday trip to Turks and Caicos.
Motherhood has no time off. Emily Ratajkowski has been vacationing and soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos for her 30th birthday trip. She's been sipping on wine, modeling many-a-swimsuit, and wearing stunning Versace birthday outfits. But this new mom is always on duty.
The model posted a series of photos from the getaway to her Instagram, which included photos of the serene beach, sunsets over the ocean, and bikini-clad selfies. She also shared some shots of her 3-month-old son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo, who joined her on the vacation, one of which included a photo of her breastfeeding him. In the photo, she showed off her customized "Sylvester" and "Apollo" necklaces.
Ratajkowski has been sharing photos throughout the lavish trip. One series of photos posted to her grid included shots of her and Sly in matching swimsuits, which appear to be from an upcoming mommy-and-me collection from her swimsuit line Inamorata.
Ratajkowski posed in a blue and orange patterned bikini whilst clutching her infant (clad in a pair of tiny swim trunks matching mom's suit) to her chest.
"Bday eve with the dream vacation partner," she captioned the gallery. The series of photos prompted some backlash from the internet because of the way she was holding her son in the photos without providing support for his head.