Emily Ratajkowski Ushered in Summer with a Highlighter Orange Bedazzled Minidress Orange is quickly becoming the color of the season. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Emily Ratajkowski Orange Minidress New York City May 2022 Credit: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski is setting the new precedent for summer dresses — and it looks like micro-minis and neon hues are on the radar this season. The model stepped out in New York City on Thursday for the Michael Kors x Ellesse collection launch event held at the Rainbow Room in Midtown Manhattan. For the affair, EmRata opted for highlighter orange, tube-top minidress bedazzled with tiny circular stones that perfectly matched the color of the fabric. She paired the skintight dress with on-season, bright white slide-on heels and a matching handbag. Her dark hair was parted down the middle with gentle tousled curls. For glam, the actress chose a smoky cat eye and a neutral lip. RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sexy Turtleneck on the Red Carpet Ratajkowski is one of the faces for the new campaign, which flawlessly combines Michael Kors's glamour with the sporty-chic vibe of Ellesse. The collection features 24 retro-inspired pieces that include swimsuits, track sets, sneakers, accessories, and more. Olivia Culpo, Frieda Aasen, Yan Yan Chan, Jay Critch, wolf, and more join Ratajkowski as faces of the campaign. According to the designer's site the fashion brand "teamed up with longtime tennis tastemaker to put a retro spin on activewear and accessories with off-court appeal."

