Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat

Shortly after giving us a two-piece take on the quintessential beach vacation evening ensemble , Emily Ratajkowski solidified her spot as a fashion It girl by delivering head-turning swimwear inspo that expertly combined sexy and cute.

On Tuesday, the supermodel rang in her 31st birthday by sharing a series of bikini pics on Instagram captioned, "burnt n happy birthday girl." In the first photo, EmRata was pictured sipping on a drink (as she should) in front of a beachy landscape while wearing a tiny giraffe-print string bikini from Inamorata, her own swimwear collection. While the sexy swimsuit's top featured triangular cups and long, midriff-flossing strings, the itty-bitty bottoms featured a high-cut design — which Emily was sure to show off with a cheeky snap later in the carousel.