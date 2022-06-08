Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat
Shortly after giving us a two-piece take on the quintessential beach vacation evening ensemble, Emily Ratajkowski solidified her spot as a fashion It girl by delivering head-turning swimwear inspo that expertly combined sexy and cute.
On Tuesday, the supermodel rang in her 31st birthday by sharing a series of bikini pics on Instagram captioned, "burnt n happy birthday girl." In the first photo, EmRata was pictured sipping on a drink (as she should) in front of a beachy landscape while wearing a tiny giraffe-print string bikini from Inamorata, her own swimwear collection. While the sexy swimsuit's top featured triangular cups and long, midriff-flossing strings, the itty-bitty bottoms featured a high-cut design — which Emily was sure to show off with a cheeky snap later in the carousel.
EmRata fully embraced the beach vibes by wearing her hair tousled and slightly wet, and she opted for a no-makeup look. Balancing out the sexiness of the bikini with a cutesy accessory, Emily finished the summer swim 'fit with an adorable daisy-patterned brown bucket hat and a pair of simple gold hoop earrings.
The stringy swimsuit wasn't the supermodel's only swimwear look of the week — a day later, she switched it up with a bright teal bikini. In the photos, which she captioned, "swipe for surprises," Ratajkowski sported the same floral bucket hat, but paired it with a silky bustier-style swim top and matching bottoms that both included thick, ribbon-style straps.