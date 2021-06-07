Emily Ratajkowski and Her Baby Posed in Matching Swimsuits
The model welcomed her son, Sly, three months ago.
Emily Ratajkowski, who's celebrating her 30th birthday today, got the party started early with a beachside vacation.
The model and businesswoman loves a good bikini so much that she started her own swim brand, Inamorata. Ratajkowski subtly promoted an upcoming collection on Instagram with her marketing assistant, Sylvester Apollo Bear (who is three months old and probably snagged the role through his mom).
In a series of photos posted to her grid, Ratajkowski posed in a blue and orange patterned bikini whilst clutching her infant (clad in a pair of tiny swim trunks matching mom's suit) to her chest.
"Bday eve with the dream vacation partner," she captioned the gallery.
The comments on the post are notably disabled, suggesting the model perhaps saw (or anticipated) some of the internet's response to the way in which she held her son. Many tweeted about the images to call out the importance of supporting a baby's head.
Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their son in March. The model announced Sly's birth with a photo of herself breastfeeding the newborn.