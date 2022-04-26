For her New York City escapade, she paired the loose, 2000s-inspired ensemble with a white sports bra and chunky, platform sandals for a sporty-chic take on a professional staple. Big statement earrings accessorized the look that EmRata wore with tousled hair parted down the middle. She gave followers a closer look at the gold embellished earrings that were adorned with a female body, a green eye, pearls, and diamonds with an Instagram Story selfie.

Last month, the model and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, celebrated the first birthday of their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear . Ratajkowski commemorated the special day with a roundup of pregnancy selfies and a sweet photo of the baby boy. The model told Elle last year that she felt "relieved" to have had a boy.

"I wanted a daughter initially, but when I found out I was having a son, I was so relieved. Because I think that it would bring up — I want more children, so it might be something I deal with later — being sexualized way before puberty and being aware of it," she said. "I have a memory: I did a sexy move down the wall of my parents' kitchen. I was probably in first grade and my parents were like, 'Where did you learn that?' I was like, 'I fricking learned it. That's what women do.'"