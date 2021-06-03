Emily Ratajkowski Just Matched Her Bra to Her Jeans
Move over, Canadian Tuxedo.
Emily Ratajkowski put a modern (but also throwback) twist on the classic Canadian Tuxedo. The model matched a plunging denim bra to her jeans for the perfect summer evening getup.
On Wednesday night, the Ratajkowski took in a Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden wearing a sporty-chic 'fit. She matched a plunging Prada denim bra top to high-waisted light-wash jeans. She paired the look with a red baseball hat, gold hoops, layered necklaces, and a mustard yellow bag. She finished off the look with white sneakers that appear to be Vans. She also showed off the look on her Instagram story.
In her first Instagram story, the I Feel Pretty actress posted a closeup shot of the denim bra while sitting in the stands at the basketball game. Then on Thursday, she posted a mirror selfie showing off the full look with a basketball emoji covering her face and a Madison Square Garden location sticker.
In December 2020, Ratajkowski opened up to InStyle's editor in chief Laura Brown on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast about her style during pregnancy, and how she refused to change it.
"I like feeling connected to my body by wearing clothes that are maybe tighter and I'm certainly not changing during pregnancy," she told Brown. "I'm still working on my book. I'm still wearing bikinis, and it doesn't have to change. I don't have to go into hiding because I'm pregnant."