Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child
She announced the news on the cover of Vogue.
Emily Ratajokowski is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The model announced the news through a cover shoot and personal essay written for Vogue. In the story, Ratajowski discusses her feelings about revealing the gender of the baby. She said when friends ask them "what they want" she usually responds " we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then." She went on, "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."
Ultimately, she is reveling in the fact that she can't control everything during this time. "I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control. I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered," she wrote. " Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."
She also shared a video of her pregnancy, shot by her friend, director, and actress Lena Dunham. In the video, Ratajokowski narrates very personal feelings about what is going on with her pregnancy. Dunham told Vogue, "It was important to me that it feel very unfiltered and authentically present."
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard secretly married in 2018.
