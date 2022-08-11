Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog Walking Ensemble Included a Lime Green Knit Set The queen of model-off-duty fashion. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Splash News At this point, Emily Ratajkowski has basically invented her own category of fashion: dog-walking chic. And while we've seen her strut her stuff in some rather outrageous outfits for such a mundane task (remember that completely sheer dress?), the supermodel's latest was actually rather tame — but no less trendy. On Wednesday, EmRata was spotted walking the streets of New York City with a friend and her leashed husky-German shepherd, Colombo. She was sure to flex her model-off-duty dressing skills for the occasion, sporting a lime-green knit set consisting of a long-sleeved top and a matching micro-miniskirt. Light gray Adidas sneakers and rectangular tortoise sunglasses completed Emily's look, and she debuted brand-new waist-length brown locks — likely thanks to extensions — which she wore straight and parted down the middle. Emily Ratajkowski's Girls' Night Out Look Included a Bra Top and Trousers Ratajkowski's outing comes nearly a month after news broke that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, had allegedly split after four years of marriage. While rumors first swirled that the two, who share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo, called it quits after the supermodel was spotted without her ring in public and on social media multiple times, it wasn't until mid-July that a source confirmed the pair's relationship status to People. "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing OK," the source shared. "She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." The source also added that Ratajkowski is planning on filing for divorce. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit