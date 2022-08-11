Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog Walking Ensemble Included a Lime Green Knit Set

At this point, Emily Ratajkowski has basically invented her own category of fashion: dog-walking chic. And while we've seen her strut her stuff in some rather outrageous outfits for such a mundane task (remember that completely sheer dress?), the supermodel's latest was actually rather tame — but no less trendy.

On Wednesday, EmRata was spotted walking the streets of New York City with a friend and her leashed husky-German shepherd, Colombo. She was sure to flex her model-off-duty dressing skills for the occasion, sporting a lime-green knit set consisting of a long-sleeved top and a matching micro-miniskirt. Light gray Adidas sneakers and rectangular tortoise sunglasses completed Emily's look, and she debuted brand-new waist-length brown locks — likely thanks to extensions — which she wore straight and parted down the middle.

Ratajkowski's outing comes nearly a month after news broke that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, had allegedly split after four years of marriage. While rumors first swirled that the two, who share 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo, called it quits after the supermodel was spotted without her ring in public and on social media multiple times, it wasn't until mid-July that a source confirmed the pair's relationship status to People.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing OK," the source shared. "She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." The source also added that Ratajkowski is planning on filing for divorce.