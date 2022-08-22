Emily Ratajkowski Just Broke the Cardinal Rule of Hair on TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski just made DIY haircuts look easy — although most hairstylists would highly recommend against trying this at home. On Sunday, the model shared a video to her TikTok account documenting a little at-home chop before hitting the beach.

"OK, we are going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair," she explained to her followers while wearing a red string bikini before grabbing a pair of scissors and going in. After snipping the first strand, Ratajkowski looked into the mirror and gasped. "Is this insane? Am I being crazy?" she asked while evening out the other side.

In the next clip, her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, appeared in the frame and let out a whine. She picked him up and said, "This man does not want me to record this video without him, but I can't cut my hair at the same time, so I don't know what we're going to do."

Her solution? "OK, we have to be fast," she told the camera before holding the rest of her hair away from her face, save for a few strands in front. She added a couple more layers before giving her fans a look at the end result. "I've cut hair before — this is not my best work," she said. "But you know, it's a start. It's a moment." She even jokingly captioned the video, "I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️."

Ratajkowski recently parted ways with Bear-McClard. The two tied the knot in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, and in 2021, the two welcomed Sylvester, their first child together. A source confirmed the split with People, saying, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."