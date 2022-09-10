Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated One of Carrie Bradshaw's Most Iconic Outfits

And accessorized with another Carrie go-to.

It's officially New York Fashion Week, and during a time when it's necessary to pull out all the sartorial stops, who better to emulate than everyone's favorite fictional style icon Carrie Bradshaw when getting dressed?

Just ask Emily Ratajkowski who recreated one of the Sex and the City character's most iconic looks at Harper's Bazaar's Icons x Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary party last night. On the red carpet, the model wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier newspaper-print dress similar to the Dior one Carrie made unforgettable on the show. Ratajkowski, for her part, styled the plunging minidress with a black velvet coat slung off her shoulders, zebra knee-high boots, and another Carrie signature: a Fendi baguette bag in a shiny black fabric.

Her brunette hair was worn down in messy waves with a middle part, and beauty-wise, she paired sunburnt blush with a glossy lip.

EmRata's latest fashion week outing came a day after she filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following four years of marriage. According to Page Six, the model submitted the paperwork in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. News of the couple's breakup first surfaced in July, with a source telling People at the time, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

