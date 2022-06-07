Emily Ratajkowski Paired a Strapless Bustier Corset Top With a Hip Bone-Baring Skirt

Whether walking the dog or heading to a book club, it's no question Emily Ratajkowski has mastered the art of model-off-duty streetwear chic. Now, it seems the supermodel has mirror selfie dressing down pat, too — and we have her latest Instagram story to prove it.

On Monday, EmRata took a break from the festivities while vacationing in a tropical location to give Instagram followers a glimpse at her evening OOTD. Sporting the perfect model pout, Emily posed in a bathroom wearing a tan bustier corset top from the Miaou "Paloma Collection" that featured a brown floral pattern and tie at the bust. Since she's always one for a matching set, ​​Ratajkowski paired the top with a coordinating low-rise ruched skirt, which she wore slung well below her exposed hip bones.

The supermodel fully embraced vacation vibes by wearing her hair in tousled beach waves parted down the middle, proudly displaying some fresh swimsuit tan lines and finishing the look with a bold red lip. EmRata was sure to shout out the creatives behind the pieces in her story by tagging the designer, Alexia Elkaim, and Paloma Elsesser, the plus-size model who served as the face of the body-inclusive collaboration.

While Emily's hair was back to normal in her Instagram post, the mirror selfie comes just weeks after she switched it up by wearing clip-in bangs to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The fringe was accompanied by a gorgeous black lace dress and Chopard jewelry, but the hair look didn't stick around for long. According to her stylist, Jennifer Yepez, the hair piece let EmRata temporarily play with her aesthetic.