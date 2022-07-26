Emily Ratajkowski's Girls' Night Out Look Included a Bra Top and Trousers

A girls' night out following a breakup is just what the doctor prescribed, because everyone needs their gal pals when they're dealing with a broken heart. Emily Ratajkowski, who recently split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, stepped out for a night on the town with friends in a controversial combination that just worked.

On Sunday, the model grabbed dinner in a white bra top with a twist detail and black, mid-rise trousers that she paired with orange sandals. She accessorized with a black leather Miu Miu shoulder bag and a gold statement ring. Her hair was parted down the middle and gently tousled.

Last week, news broke that EmRata and McClard would be parting ways. A source told People that after four years of marriage, the couple would be ending their marriage with plans to file for divorce. "They split recently," the insider shared. "It was Em's decision. She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

The two wed in 2018 at city hall in New York City after a whirlwind romance and welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021, whom she has been spending a lot of time with following the announcement. On Monday, she shared the cutest photo to her Instagram Story of Sylvester poolside in his swim trunks. On Sunday, she posted another snap (obtained by Page Six) of the 1-year-old covered in paint and being held by Emily's dad, John David Ratajkowski.