Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore This Summer's Iteration of the Paperclip Top

Emily Ratajkowski has made the streets of New York City (well, any street for that matter) her runway, whether she's wearing '90s-inspired dresses or majorly cropped cardigans. Her most recent street style look — captured in images obtained by Daily Mail — combined last year's viral paperclip top with this summer's go-to trend of matching sets.

On Sunday, EmRata went for a stroll in the bustling metropolis while wearing a plunging ivory top with two panels held together in the middle by a string that matched her coordinating silk midiskirt. She paired the set with brown thong wedges and a silver chainmail handbag. Her chestnut hair was parted down the middle and worn pin-straight.

Last week, the model stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a cropped white tank top and low-rise jeans to walk her dog, and earlier this month, Ratajkowski jetted off to Paris to take in couture fashion week. The author documented her time abroad with a few Instagram carousels, including one that showed off a black halter minidress and several topless snaps.

"took this hair out in Paris," Ratajkowski captioned the gallery of images that also contained a picture two ice-cream cones. Another post from her travels commemorated the Balenciaga Haute Couture show that she experienced alongside friends Dua Lipa and Alexa Demie.