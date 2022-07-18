Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore This Summer's Iteration of the Paperclip Top Paperclip top but make it 2022. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski has made the streets of New York City (well, any street for that matter) her runway, whether she's wearing '90s-inspired dresses or majorly cropped cardigans. Her most recent street style look — captured in images obtained by Daily Mail — combined last year's viral paperclip top with this summer's go-to trend of matching sets. On Sunday, EmRata went for a stroll in the bustling metropolis while wearing a plunging ivory top with two panels held together in the middle by a string that matched her coordinating silk midiskirt. She paired the set with brown thong wedges and a silver chainmail handbag. Her chestnut hair was parted down the middle and worn pin-straight. Emily Ratajkowski Paired the Sexiest Midriff-Flossing Bikini With the Cutest Hat Last week, the model stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a cropped white tank top and low-rise jeans to walk her dog, and earlier this month, Ratajkowski jetted off to Paris to take in couture fashion week. The author documented her time abroad with a few Instagram carousels, including one that showed off a black halter minidress and several topless snaps. "took this hair out in Paris," Ratajkowski captioned the gallery of images that also contained a picture two ice-cream cones. Another post from her travels commemorated the Balenciaga Haute Couture show that she experienced alongside friends Dua Lipa and Alexa Demie. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit