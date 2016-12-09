Star Studded: The Best Parties This Week

COURTESY OF VINCE CAMUTO/John Salangsang/BFA
Jonathan Borge
Dec 09, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Perfectly padded puffers have officially started to take over the streets of New York City, but over in L.A., skin is still in. On Tuesday, 25-year-old model and red carpet darling Emily Ratajkowski dared to take the plunge in a shimmery black look that’s making us wish we lived where it’s always 75 and sunny.

Ratajkowski, who smoldered in a shimmery, deep-V top with high-waist trousers, greeted fellow beauty Kate Upton at Vince Camuto’s Holiday Dance Party at The A List, where Selma Blair, also rocking sleek accessories from the brand, joined them. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow took it easy and hosted a food truck party with her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Beverly Hills saw plenty of ladies in Dior earlier this week, when the brand celebrated the Dior Lady Art collaboration with It girls like Olivia Holt, Zosia Mamet, and Halston Sage.

Scroll down for more of this week’s hottest parties.

1 of 24 COURTESY OF VINCE CAMUTO/John Salangsang/BFA

Selma Blair and Erin Foster 

at Vince Camuto's Holiday Dance Party at The A List. 

2 of 24 COURTESY OF VINCE CAMUTO/John Salangsang/BFA

Kitty Cash

at Vince Camuto's Holiday Dance Party at The A List. 

3 of 24 COURTESY OF MYTHERESA.COM

Veronika Heilbrunner and Mimi Xu

at MyTheresa.com and Christopher Kane's Christmas cocktail. 

4 of 24 COURTESY OF MYTHERESA.COM

Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Kane

at MyTheresa.com and Christopher Kane's Christmas cocktail. 

5 of 24 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Katie Holmes 

in Zac Posen at the premiere of All We Had.

6 of 24 Todd Williamson/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn

at the premiere of Office Christmas Party.

7 of 24

Katy Perry

at the premiere of Office Christmas Party.

8 of 24 Brad Barket/Getty

Jessica Chastain

at a Piaget- and Cinema Society-hosted screening of Miss Sloane.

9 of 24 courtesy Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow 

at Goop and Cadillac's food truck party.

10 of 24 courtesy of FARFETCH AND AQUAZURRA /David X Prutting/BFA

Devon Windsor and Anouk van Kleef

at Farfetch and Aquazurra's dinner in celebration of the launch of The Very Collection. 

11 of 24 courtesy of FARFETCH AND AQUAZURRA /David X Prutting/BFA

Hailey Clauson

at Farfetch and Aquazurra's dinner in celebration of the launch of The Very Collection. 

12 of 24 courtesy OF OFF-WHITE

Virgil Abloh

Off-White's Virgil Abloh at West Hollywood's Maxfield opening of their pop-up shop and capsule collection in L.A.

13 of 24 Leandro Justen/BFA

Judith Light and Zachary Quinto 

at ACRIA's 2016 Holiday dinner. 

14 of 24 courtesy of Dior/Donato Sardella/Getty

Zosia Mamet, Gillian Jacobs and Ahna O'Reilly

at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.

15 of 24 courtesy of Dior/Donato Sardella/Getty

Zosia Mamet

at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.

16 of 24 courtesy of Dior/Donato Sardella/Getty

Jaime King 

at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.

17 of 24 courtesy of Dior/Donato Sardella/Getty

Olivia Holt 

at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.

18 of 24 courtesy of Dior/Donato Sardella/Getty

Brad Goreski 

at the opening of Dior's Lady Art pop-up boutique in L.A.

19 of 24 COURTESY OF MONICA VINADER

Kate Foley, Monica Vinader, and Karolina Kurkova 

at the opening of Monica Vinader's first boutique in SoHo.

20 of 24 COURTESY OF MONICA VINADER

Sophie Elgort 

at the opening of Monica Vinader's first boutique in SoHo.

21 of 24 COURTESY OF COS/Neil Rasmus/BFA

Terry Gates and Cipriana Quann

at a COS-hosted dinner in celebration of the Agnes Martin exhibition at the Guggenheim. 

22 of 24 David X Prutting

Leigh Lezark 

at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo.

23 of 24 David X Prutting

Jasmine Tookes and Freida Pinto 

at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo. 

24 of 24 Thos Robinson

Mia Moretti and Cipriana Quann 

at John Hardy’s Artisan in Residence workshop and flagship opening in SoHo.

