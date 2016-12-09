Star Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Perfectly padded puffers have officially started to take over the streets of New York City, but over in L.A., skin is still in. On Tuesday, 25-year-old model and red carpet darling Emily Ratajkowski dared to take the plunge in a shimmery black look that’s making us wish we lived where it’s always 75 and sunny.

Ratajkowski, who smoldered in a shimmery, deep-V top with high-waist trousers, greeted fellow beauty Kate Upton at Vince Camuto’s Holiday Dance Party at The A List, where Selma Blair, also rocking sleek accessories from the brand, joined them. Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow took it easy and hosted a food truck party with her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Beverly Hills saw plenty of ladies in Dior earlier this week, when the brand celebrated the Dior Lady Art collaboration with It girls like Olivia Holt, Zosia Mamet, and Halston Sage.

