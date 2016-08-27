Emily Ratajkowski's Greece Vacation Is Seriously Stunning

Emily Ratajkowski's latest vacation is what dreams are made of. The 25-year-old model is relaxing in Greece at the moment, and her Instagram pictures of the scenery are giving us serious FOMO.

Ratajkowski has been showing off on social media all week. First, she posted shots of the gorgeous town where she's staying, and then she slipped in a few pictures of her tanned, toned body. Her latest Grecian adventure is to Seitan Limania Beach in Akrotiri, and she described it as "truly the most beautiful place I've ever seen." We have to agree.

Ratajkowski posted several shots of the picturesque scenery—the water is the perfect shade of blue, and the cliffs surrounding the tiny beach are simply stunning. (What a way to cap off the near end of summer if we do say so ourselves.)

The model also posted a picture of herself in a black one-piece bathing suit posing against the cliff, but she took the image off Instagram a few hours later. Don't worry, though. You won't be hard-pressed to find pictures of her amazing physique—she's posted several shots of her slim frame and washboard abs for her fans to ogle over.

