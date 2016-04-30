Emily Ratajkowski Wows in All-White in Washington, DC

Emily Ratajkowski may be known more for her risque, figure-hugging fashion sense, but the model/social media star made all the right fashion moves in Washington, DC last night.

Ratajkowski stunned in a flowy white top and matching trousers for the Creative Coalition's Night Before Dinner on Friday. Though the look is more covered up than her usual styles, the fit and proportions were exactly right for the cause—in fact, the actress was in town with a host of other industry folks to campaign for the arts.

Earlier in the day, she hit the Hill in a Victoria Beckham sheath dress in Maraschino red and topped with little cap sleeves. The kicker? The top to bottom zipper from the back. Talk about making an entrance and an exit.