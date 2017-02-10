Emily Ratajkowski Reveals 23 of Her Favorite Things

Carter Smith
Samantha Simon
Feb 10, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Not many people can make a pair of cut-off Levis look just as glamorous as a red carpet gown—but for Emily Ratajkowski, it’s a piece of cake. The model and actress makes a style statement everywhere she goes, and for InStyle’s March issue, we asked our cover star to reveal what currently ranks highest on her list of must-haves.

From her fashion favorites—classic Chanel slingbacks and embroidered Gucci shoulder bag, included—and the beauty products she can’t live without to her go-to restaurants and pop culture obsessions, Ratajkowski filled us in on what she’s loving most right now. Scroll down to see all of her faves, and for more on the star, pick up InStyle’s March issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

1 of 23 Courtesy

Hair-Care Hero

"Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder."

2 of 23 Courtesy

Bag I Wear Everywhere

"Gucci shoulder bag."

3 of 23 Courtesy

Skincare Secret

"Sisley-Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil."

4 of 23 HBO

TV Show Binge-Watch

"Currently Westworld, but it's ever-changing." 

5 of 23 Courtesy

Go-To Snack

"Hand rolls from KazuNori in downtown L.A."

6 of 23 Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton

Top Travel Spot

"Tokyo."

7 of 23 Courtesy

Shoes That Never Go Out of Style

"Chanel two-tone slingbacks (pictured, $800 at Chanel boutiques) or Valentino Tango shoes."

8 of 23

Song I Have on Repeat

"'Junie' by Solange."

9 of 23 Getty

Spa Indulgence

"Korean spa!"

10 of 23 Courtesy

Signature Shades

"Garrett Leight California Optical sunglasses with Wilson clip-ons (sold separately)."

11 of 23 Getty

Fitness Favorite

"Yoga."

12 of 23 emrata/Instagram

Denim Shorts of My Dreams 

"Vintage cut-off Levi's."

13 of 23 Courtesy

Product I'll Splurge on

"Shani Darden's Retinol Reform cream."

14 of 23 Courtesy

Must-Have Jewelry

"My Spinelli Kilcollin Nexus ring. I'm a jewelry psycho!"

15 of 23 Sierra Prescott

Best Restaurant

"Bestia in L.A. It's so tough to choose! I love food."

16 of 23 emrata/Instagram

Ultimate Swimsuit

"Amore & Sorvete."

17 of 23 Courtesy

Eye Enhancer

"Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Dolce Vita."

18 of 23 Courtesy

Lingerie I Love

"La Perla has the most comfortable and sexy pieces."

19 of 23 emrata/Instagram

Best Date Night Activity

"Dark corner at a great restaurant and a night cap after at a fun cocktail bar you've never been to before."

20 of 23 Courtesy

Top Lip Pick

"Tom Ford lipstick."

21 of 23 emrata/Instagram

Item That's Always in My Shower

"Epsom salt for after work baths."

22 of 23 Courtesy

Nail Polish Obsession

"I'm always getting crazy nails on set, so I'd have to say nail polish remover. I like a clean, natural nail."

23 of 23 matchesfashion/Instagram

Fave Shopping Spot

"Online! I love Matches and MyTheresa."

