Emily Ratajkowski Reveals 23 of Her Favorite Things

Not many people can make a pair of cut-off Levis look just as glamorous as a red carpet gown—but for Emily Ratajkowski, it’s a piece of cake. The model and actress makes a style statement everywhere she goes, and for InStyle’s March issue, we asked our cover star to reveal what currently ranks highest on her list of must-haves.

From her fashion favorites—classic Chanel slingbacks and embroidered Gucci shoulder bag, included—and the beauty products she can’t live without to her go-to restaurants and pop culture obsessions, Ratajkowski filled us in on what she’s loving most right now. Scroll down to see all of her faves, and for more on the star, pick up InStyle’s March issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.