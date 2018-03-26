22 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Naked Instagrams

Anyone familiar with Emily Ratajkowski knows that she has zero qualms about nudity. Ever since the actress appeared in Robert Thicke's NSFW "Blurred Lines" video—where she dances around in the buff—she's been outspoken about sexuality, body image, and her appreciation of the female form. If you need proof, look no further than her Instagram.

Ratajkowski's feed is brimming with scantily clad, topless photos, from behind-the-scenes snaps at photo shoots to scenic belfies shot on exotic beaches around the world. Recently, Ratajkowski tied the knot to Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York's City Hall, and she's been sharing a slew of sexy pics from their honeymoon travels.

In one photo, Emrata takes us behind the Instagram, sharing a picture of her new husband oiling her up while she poses in nothing but bikini bottoms.

"Posing for my husband like," she captioned alongside a photo of her in the nude wearing just a straw hat.

In another, she lies on an outdoor bed naked. "Take me back," she wrote.

These are hardly her sexiest 'grams. Here, we compiled Ratajkowski's most tantalizing Instagrams ever, because women should feel empowered to pose naked if they so desire, and body shaming is never okay.

