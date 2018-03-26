22 of Emily Ratajkowski's Most Naked Instagrams

Claire Stern
Mar 26, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Anyone familiar with Emily Ratajkowski knows that she has zero qualms about nudity. Ever since the actress appeared in Robert Thicke's NSFW "Blurred Lines" video—where she dances around in the buff—she's been outspoken about sexuality, body image, and her appreciation of the female form. If you need proof, look no further than her Instagram.

Ratajkowski's feed is brimming with scantily clad, topless photos, from behind-the-scenes snaps at photo shoots to scenic belfies shot on exotic beaches around the world. Recently, Ratajkowski tied the knot to Sebastian Bear-McClard at New York's City Hall, and she's been sharing a slew of sexy pics from their honeymoon travels.

In one photo, Emrata takes us behind the Instagram, sharing a picture of her new husband oiling her up while she poses in nothing but bikini bottoms.

Mr. Last Looks

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

"Posing for my husband like," she captioned alongside a photo of her in the nude wearing just a straw hat.

Posing for my husband like

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

In another, she lies on an outdoor bed naked. "Take me back," she wrote. 

Take me back

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

These are hardly her sexiest 'grams. Here, we compiled Ratajkowski's most tantalizing Instagrams ever, because women should feel empowered to pose naked if they so desire, and body shaming is never okay.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

💎💎💎

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

BTS

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Not getting out of bed

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Birth of Venus 🐚 by @laurabrown99 and @monakuhnstudio

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Merci Marrakech, you are amazing 🇲🇦@lamamouniamarrakech

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Good mornin'

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

La Sirena

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

What to wear tonight? #PFW

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

*listens to Feeling Myself once*

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

✌🏽️

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Tonight

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Today

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Williamsburg 2014

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Night 🌙

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

