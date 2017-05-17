Emily Ratajkowski is, as always, living her best life. This time around, she’s doing it in the South of France—we’ve no doubt she’ll be hitting a beach or two.
The model/actress/activist touched down at the Nice airport yesterday for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, and trust us when we say she hasn’t wasted a moment of her trip.
EmRata has been actively Instagramming her journey abroad. She started with a couple bikini shots, natch—no one does the swimwear ‘gram better than Em.
She also just chilled on a boat for a while. When in Cannes—am I right?
The 25-year-old then posted a getting ready photo diary entry of sorts—by which we mean she went topless in full makeup, hair, and a dazzling ruby and emerald Bulgari bib necklace and posted a photo of herself clutching her breasts.
“Cannes!” she cheekily captioned the risqué snap.
Her dress wasn’t the only thing the up-and-comer lost—Ratajkowski capped off the day’s festivities with a barefoot trip to the shore.
“After the red carpet, stranded on a dock, watching the sunset barefoot,” she wrote, looking picture-perfect in the glow of the setting sun.
RELATED: Every Celebrity Who Is Loving Life at Cannes
We can’t wait to see what else you get up to this week, EmRata!