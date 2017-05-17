Emily Ratajkowski is, as always, living her best life. This time around, she’s doing it in the South of France—we’ve no doubt she’ll be hitting a beach or two.

The model/actress/activist touched down at the Nice airport yesterday for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, and trust us when we say she hasn’t wasted a moment of her trip.

EmRata has been actively Instagramming her journey abroad. She started with a couple bikini shots, natch—no one does the swimwear ‘gram better than Em.

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Emrata lounging in a bikini = bathing suit goals. Robino Salvatore/Getty

She also just chilled on a boat for a while. When in Cannes—am I right?

Emrata lounging on a boat = vacation goals. Robino Salvatore/Getty

The 25-year-old then posted a getting ready photo diary entry of sorts—by which we mean she went topless in full makeup, hair, and a dazzling ruby and emerald Bulgari bib necklace and posted a photo of herself clutching her breasts.

“Cannes!” she cheekily captioned the risqué snap.

Cannes! A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Her dress wasn’t the only thing the up-and-comer lost—Ratajkowski capped off the day’s festivities with a barefoot trip to the shore.

“After the red carpet, stranded on a dock, watching the sunset barefoot,” she wrote, looking picture-perfect in the glow of the setting sun.

After the red carpet, stranded on a dock, watching the sunset barefoot ❤️ #Cannes A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

RELATED: Every Celebrity Who Is Loving Life at Cannes

We can’t wait to see what else you get up to this week, EmRata!