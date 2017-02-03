All The Times Emily Ratajkowski Danced Her Face Off

emrata / Instagram
Jane Asher
Feb 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Emily Ratajkowski first sky-rocketed to fame in 2013 thanks to a bit of hip swinging and shoulder shaking on a little music video from Robin Thicke called "Blurred Lines." Since then, she's made a name for herself on social media and in the fashion world, providing us with plenty of belfies along the way.

Post-"Blurred Lines," EmRata nabbed a small but memorable role in 2014's Gone Girl and co-starred alongside Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends the following year. Given the movie's club and dance floor-centered plotline (it's perhaps the world's first DJ drama), it's safe to say she busted plenty of moves on camera. But EmRata doesn't just have a habit of dancing in big-budget movies and music videos–she's known to cut a rug in her downtime, too.   

Keep scrolling to take a look at all the times EmRata danced her face off, and moved her seriously amazing body like no one was watching:

When she let it all hang out:

When you're too excited about vacation 😳

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she shook it like a polaroid picture:

💁🏽

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she nailed her beach boomerang:

Mood

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she didn't know what she was doing, but danced anyway:

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she brought her friends in on the action:

bam/bang/boom

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she broke it down at the dinner table:

Now that I can dance!

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she moved to the rhythm of her soul:

Oh just my after shower pre-coffee dance.

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she busted a move in a ballgown:

💎💎💎💎 snapchat: @emrata

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When she looked perfect, caught mid-dance move:

Moments after karaoke-ing, mid happy dance

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

