All The Times Emily Ratajkowski Danced Her Face Off

Emily Ratajkowski first sky-rocketed to fame in 2013 thanks to a bit of hip swinging and shoulder shaking on a little music video from Robin Thicke called "Blurred Lines." Since then, she's made a name for herself on social media and in the fashion world, providing us with plenty of belfies along the way.
Post-"Blurred Lines," EmRata nabbed a small but memorable role in 2014's Gone Girl and co-starred alongside Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends the following year. Given the movie's club and dance floor-centered plotline (it's perhaps the world's first DJ drama), it's safe to say she busted plenty of moves on camera. But EmRata doesn't just have a habit of dancing in big-budget movies and music videos–she's known to cut a rug in her downtime, too.
Keep scrolling to take a look at all the times EmRata danced her face off, and moved her seriously amazing body like no one was watching:
When she let it all hang out:
When she shook it like a polaroid picture:
When she nailed her beach boomerang:
When she didn't know what she was doing, but danced anyway:
When she brought her friends in on the action:
When she broke it down at the dinner table:
When she moved to the rhythm of her soul:
When she busted a move in a ballgown:
When she looked perfect, caught mid-dance move: