All The Times Emily Ratajkowski Danced Her Face Off

Emily Ratajkowski first sky-rocketed to fame in 2013 thanks to a bit of hip swinging and shoulder shaking on a little music video from Robin Thicke called "Blurred Lines." Since then, she's made a name for herself on social media and in the fashion world, providing us with plenty of belfies along the way.

Post-"Blurred Lines," EmRata nabbed a small but memorable role in 2014's Gone Girl and co-starred alongside Zac Efron in We Are Your Friends the following year. Given the movie's club and dance floor-centered plotline (it's perhaps the world's first DJ drama), it's safe to say she busted plenty of moves on camera. But EmRata doesn't just have a habit of dancing in big-budget movies and music videos–she's known to cut a rug in her downtime, too.

Keep scrolling to take a look at all the times EmRata danced her face off, and moved her seriously amazing body like no one was watching:

When she let it all hang out:

When you're too excited about vacation 😳 A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:43pm PST

When she shook it like a polaroid picture:

💁🏽 A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

When she nailed her beach boomerang:

Mood A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 13, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

When she didn't know what she was doing, but danced anyway:

A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 15, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

When she brought her friends in on the action:

bam/bang/boom A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 17, 2016 at 3:57pm PDT

When she broke it down at the dinner table:

Now that I can dance! A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 23, 2015 at 10:40am PDT

When she moved to the rhythm of her soul:

Oh just my after shower pre-coffee dance. A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 8, 2015 at 4:03pm PDT

When she busted a move in a ballgown:

💎💎💎💎 snapchat: @emrata A video posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 10, 2015 at 9:55pm PST

When she looked perfect, caught mid-dance move: