7 Times EmRata Clapped Back at Body Shamers

Though some only know Emily Ratajkowski on a surface level, from her semi-nude turn in the “Blurred Lines” music video or the lingerie-clad photos she posts to Instagram, the 25-year-old model and actress has a greater mission in mind.

Ratajkowski is a woman with a goal: to rewrite the national dialogue and change the way we see female sexuality. "The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men's desires,” she wrote for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter in February 2016, “To me, 'sexy' is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up?"

One of my favorite quotes by Naomi Wolf. Today was important symbolically. But tomorrow and the days after are even more important. It's time not only to stand for things generally but to take political action and demand systemic change. ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

The first step in upending the societal norm? Speaking out. Ratajkowski is not one to let her detractors have the last word. She’s committed to clapping back at the haters, and that she has. Here are the most incredible moments that InStyle’s March cover girl had body shamers shaking in their boots.

