whitelogo
whitelogo
Emily Maynard
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Emily Maynard
Celebrity
The Only 5 Moments from
The
Bachelor
Premiere That Mattered
Jan 02, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
The Next
Bachelor
Isn't Who You'd Expect
Sep 07, 2017 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
The Bachelorettes: Where Are They Now?
Aug 07, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Former
Bachelorette
Emily Maynard Johnson Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3
Mar 01, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Twitterview with @InStyle: In Case You Missed It!
Aug 06, 2013 @ 5:14 pm
TV Shows
It's Your Last Chance to Submit Questions for Emily Maynard Before Her #InStyleBachelorette Twitterview Today!
Aug 06, 2013 @ 7:00 am
TV Shows
Have Questions for Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard? Ask Her During Our #InStyleBachelorette Twitterview!
Aug 02, 2013 @ 1:24 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 10
Jul 30, 2013 @ 6:00 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 9
Jul 23, 2013 @ 6:12 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 8
Jul 16, 2013 @ 4:33 pm
Celebrity
InStyle.com Exclusive! Get 20% Off
The Bachelorette
Emily Maynard's Jewelry Line
Jul 11, 2013 @ 2:30 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 7
Jul 09, 2013 @ 3:15 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 6
Jul 02, 2013 @ 4:00 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 5
Jun 25, 2013 @ 1:45 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive Preview! Emily Maynard's New Jewelry Line for Towne & Reese
Jun 19, 2013 @ 4:15 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 4
Jun 18, 2013 @ 4:20 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 3
Jun 11, 2013 @ 5:12 pm
TV Shows
Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks from
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock, Episode 2
Jun 04, 2013 @ 4:40 pm
TV Shows
The Bachelorette
With Desiree Hartsock: Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks
May 28, 2013 @ 4:00 pm
Tech
App We're Loving: Instagram's New Photos of You Feature
May 09, 2013 @ 4:20 pm
The Bachelorette Emily Maynard's Launched a New Blog! Here's What She Told InStyle About It
Mar 07, 2013 @ 7:30 am
TV Shows
The Bachelor "Women Tell All" Episode: Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks
Mar 05, 2013 @ 1:15 pm
TV Shows
The Bachelor Episode 9: Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks
Feb 26, 2013 @ 3:03 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!