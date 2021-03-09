Emilia Clarke Shut Down a Facialist Who Said She "Needed" Fillers
"I was literally just like, 'Get out.'"
Nobody wants to be told — unsolicited, mind you —whether they should or should not receive beauty treatments or injectables, and that includes Emilia Clarke.
The Game of Thrones star recently opened up in an interview with Elle U.K. about the time a facialist told her she needed fillers when she was 28. "I showed her the door," she said. "I was literally just like, 'Get out.' Her exact words were, 'Then, you can have your face back.'"
The stigma and shame surrounding injectables is all too real — from being "pressured" by unrealistic societal expectations to being shamed for getting treatments. The last thing we need are people telling us what we "need." And Clarke wasn't going to stand for it. It's completely your personal choice, which is exactly how the Last Christmas actress feels.
"I've never had it because I'm petrified, and I definitely don't want it now, but I'm not saying I won't want it later," she told the publication. "I'm allowing myself room to change my mind. But I don't like the fact that it's suddenly become normal that everybody just gets work done."
And while she said she wasn't opposed to maybe receiving injectables down the line, that time is not now.
"At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff and I'm proud of that," she told Elle U.K. "You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do those things. So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."
The actress also told InStyle in February that she's finally starting to feel comfortable in her skin sans makeup. "When I was younger, it was armor," she said. "I don't think I was the only woman in the world who couldn't bear the thought of walking outside with absolutely no makeup on. Now I'm even more aware of how much skin care does versus makeup."