Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Just Bought a $4.64 Million House in Venice—See Inside!

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a new home, far, far away from Westeros. She recently purchased a $4.64 million property in Venice, Calif.—and the stunning interior proves it was worth every penny.

Boasting 2,817-square-feet, the actress's new pad features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, tons of natural light, and an elegant living room with soaring ceilings. Outside, Trulia reports, there's a lush garden, lounge area, and a 30-foot swimming pool.

To see inside Clarke's modern pad, which features an open-concept floor plan and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, keep scrolling through our gallery of the her home below.