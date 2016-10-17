Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Just Bought a $4.64 Million House in Venice—See Inside!

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty
Anna Hecht
Oct 17, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a new home, far, far away from Westeros. She recently purchased a $4.64 million property in Venice, Calif.—and the stunning interior proves it was worth every penny.

Boasting 2,817-square-feet, the actress's new pad features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, tons of natural light, and an elegant living room with soaring ceilings. Outside, Trulia reports, there's a lush garden, lounge area, and a 30-foot swimming pool.

VIDEO: Emilia Clarke Buys Venice Calif. Home for $4.64 Million

To see inside Clarke's modern pad, which features an open-concept floor plan and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, keep scrolling through our gallery of the her home below.

1 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Bathroom

The relaxing master bathroom features a soaking tub and a double vanity sink.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Bedroom

The master bedroom, with hardwood floors and expansive windows, offers some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen.

3 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Walk-in Closet 

We can only imagine the color-coated, perfectly-put-away magic that awaits in a walk-in closet of this size. 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Study

Talk about the perfect space for cozying up with a book.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Kitchen

The kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of storage, makes for the perfect space to whip up 5-star meals.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Main Living Area

Here, we get a view of the open-concept living space, which connects the kitchen to the dining room area.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Patio

The outdoor seating area features offers a relaxing space for sitting down to chat with guests. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Backyard

The backyard, with a pool and room for seating, is a pool party waiting to happen.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

The Pool

The pool offers a serene spot to float around and catch some rays.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!