Reese Witherspoon: Ambition Is Not a Dirty Word for Women

Tory Burch, the unofficial fashion ambassador of our life, is celebrating International Women’s Day by sending a bold message: Embrace ambition.

With the help of some of her most famous (and ambitious!) friends, the designer put together a short PSA that features a variety of inspiring mantras. The film aims to highlight Burch’s Embrace Ambition pledge, which reads as follows:

I will:

Embrace ambition.

Proudly articulate my ambition. Not hide it.

Defend women who are criticized for being ambitious.

Dream big. Not justify my dreams.

Help all women to embrace their ambition.

The video, which employs a laundry list of (mostly female) talent including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Julianne Moore, Jon Hamm, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sheryl Sandberg, Yara Shahidi, Chris Pine, and Burch herself, was curated with the stars’ personal aims in mind.

“The people in the PSA are people I admire and that have been vocal or lived their lives in a way that shows that this is meaningful and this is not a partisan issue,” Burch told PeopleStyle. “This is a human rights issue, women should have equal rights.”

Shop the bold message tees the ambitious stars are wearing in the PSA (above) here—100 percent of profits go to the Tory Burch Foundation, a fund that supports female entrepreneurs nationwide.

You go, girls (and guys)!