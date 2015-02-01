whitelogo
Emanuel Ungaro
Celebrity
Emanuel Ungaro
Red Carpet
2015 SAG Awards Fashion Round-Up: See All the Standout Trends
Feb 01, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Red Carpet
Prints Hit the Red Carpet at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 25, 2015 @ 10:45 pm
Fashion
Our Favorite Characters from the Peanuts Gang Are Going Couture!
Aug 01, 2014 @ 1:53 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Selena Gomez Shows How Rompers Are Her Easy-Breezy Vacation Wardrobe Staple
Jul 21, 2014 @ 2:05 pm
Red Carpet
Style File: Angelina Jolie's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever
May 30, 2014 @ 7:20 am
Celebrity
Found It! Solange Knowles' Little White Dress
Oct 10, 2012 @ 11:06 am
Fashion
Ungaro Label Coming Back... Again; This Time With Fausto Puglisi
Sep 25, 2012 @ 11:12 am
Most Recent
Grammys
Remembering Whitney Houston's Grammys Looks
Feb 12, 2012 @ 11:40 pm
Fashion Week
Exquisite Chanel! Salma at McQueen! Oscars Gown Options!
Oct 06, 2010 @ 3:32 pm
Fashion Week
Lindsay Lohan No Longer Designing for Ungaro
Mar 09, 2010 @ 2:07 pm
