11 Times Birthday Boy Elton John Was Best Friends with All of Hollywood

Happy birthday to Sir Elton John! The legendary musician, who turns 70 today, has seen major success as a recording artist. Just last year, in February 2016, John released his 32nd studio album, Crazy Wonderful Night. Showing no sign of stopping, the Grammy-winning artist has through the years cemented himself among music greats. With five decades in the music industry under his belt, it seems the musician has made friends with most of Hollywood by now.

On Instagram, John's been known to share photos from his favorite star-studded events. Usually posing alongside high-profile A-listers, such as Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, and John Legend, he's a social butterfly whenever out attending events. Today, he celebrates "the big 7-0" and with that, we've rounded up his best Instagrams to date, starring his many celeb friends. See for yourself in photos below. Happy birthday, Elton!