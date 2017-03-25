11 Times Birthday Boy Elton John Was Best Friends with All of Hollywood

Instagram/eltonjohn
Anna Hecht
Mar 25, 2017 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to Sir Elton John! The legendary musician, who turns 70 today, has seen major success as a recording artist. Just last year, in February 2016, John released his 32nd studio album, Crazy Wonderful Night. Showing no sign of stopping, the Grammy-winning artist has through the years cemented himself among music greats. With five decades in the music industry under his belt, it seems the musician has made friends with most of Hollywood by now.

On Instagram, John's been known to share photos from his favorite star-studded events. Usually posing alongside high-profile A-listers, such as Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, and John Legend, he's a social butterfly whenever out attending events. Today, he celebrates "the big 7-0" and with that, we've rounded up his best Instagrams to date, starring his many celeb friends. See for yourself in photos below. Happy birthday, Elton!

1 of 10 Michael Kovac/Getty for EJAF

Watching the Oscars

John hosted Ciara and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, at his 2017 Oscar party.

2 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

Gang's All Here!

The musical artist posed alongside Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, and Prince Harry for this celeb-filled photo.

3 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

Musically-Inclined Mates

Arm-in-arm with Sam Smith, the multi-talented musicians shared a moment (and a laugh) while posing for this Insta-pic.

4 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

Three's Company

Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, and Matt Lauer were palling around when this precious moment was captured. 

5 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

Steven Tyler Sandwich 

John and his husband, David Furnish, posed with rockstar Steven Tyler for a very glam Instagram.

6 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

All Dressed Up

The musical artist sat between singer extroardinare Sam Smith and his lovable hubby and posted the pic to congratulate Smith on his James Bond theme song for Spectre.

7 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

Party Time

With his Insta-game on-point, the singer captioned this Oscars photo of himself, Caitlyn Jenner, and Boy George with: "Time for one last photo before the broadcast begins." 

8 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

In Good Company

The birthday boy had party girl Kelly Osbourne on his side while attending the Oscars. 

9 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

The Queen

You never pass up a photo opportunity with Mariah Carey. You just don't.

10 of 10 Instagram/eltonjohn

The A Team

Ah, it all makes sense now. This explains the lyrics behind Sheeran's "The A Team" tune.

