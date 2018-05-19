whitelogo
Home
Celebrity
Elton John
Videos
We Finally Know Who Performed at the Royal Wedding
May 19, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Princess Diana's Close Friend Elton John Attends Her Son Prince Harry's Wedding
May 19, 2018 @ 6:30 am
Videos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Have Already Found a Wedding Singer
Feb 12, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Miley Cyrus and Elton John’s Grammys Duet Included a Subtle Time’s Up Tribute
Jan 28, 2018 @ 10:30 pm
Videos
Elton John Dishes on Prince Harry's Romance with Meghan Markle
Jan 26, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Demi Lovato Praises Kesha as a Champion of Women Ahead of the 2018 Grammys
Jan 25, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Elton John Is Retiring to Become a Soccer Dad
Jan 24, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Elton John Nail His Live Rendition of This
Lion King
Classic
Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Late Princess Diana
Aug 31, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
7 Highlights from HBO's Princess Diana Documentary
Diana, Our Mother
Jul 25, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Ed Sheeran's BFF Elton John Warned Him Not to Gain Weight
Mar 31, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Katy Perry Partied With Elton John on His 70th Birthday
Mar 26, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
11 Times Birthday Boy Elton John Was Best Friends with All of Hollywood
Mar 25, 2017 @ 7:15 am
Awards & Events
All the GLAAD Media Awards 2017 Nominees
Jan 31, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
The Devil Wears Prada
Musical Adaptation in the Works with Elton John
Jan 26, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Christy Turlington, Madonna, and Others Remember George Michael
Dec 26, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Mariah! Adele! Gaga! Holiday Carpool Karaoke Doesn't Get Any Better
Dec 16, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Chrome Hearts x Bella Hadid Will Be Your New Favorite Designer Collab
Dec 15, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Madonna's Children Pose with Mom Before Heading Back to School
Sep 06, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Weddings
These Celebrities Had the Most ‘80s Weddings EVER
Jun 24, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Watch Anna Kendrick and James Corden Sing Their Way Through a Love Story—and Nail Everyone from Elton John to Adele
Jun 23, 2016 @ 10:45 am
TV Shows
5 Things to Know About the Red Nose Day Broadcast
May 27, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Katy Perry Wears the Most Patriotic Outift Ever at Hillary Clinton's Star-Studded Fundraiser
Mar 03, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
