Ellie Kemper Talks "Dork Shivers," Body Odor, in New Interview

Ellie Kemper is a genius, and not just of the comedic variety. Not only is she a graduate of the Ivy League Princeton University, she coined a term that will now forever be in our lexicon: dork shivers.

"[It's] what happens to you when you witness something so aggressively dorky that you involuntarily shudder to yourself," she tells the online Book of the Month club, where she's serving as this month's guest judge. (Her pick? The buzzy The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney.)

RELATED: Watch the First Trailer for Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

And while she tends to play "the dork" with her roles in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bridesmaids, and The Office, it's in real life where she experiences dork shivers firsthand. "I have given myself dork shivers so many times that I would be an outright liar if I characterized myself as anything other than a pure, utter, and unadulterated DORK," she says. In fact, she experienced them right there during her interview—when the site asked about her first chat screen name, Kemper shared, "DaisyBO. Yes, the 'BO' stood for 'body odor.' Was that my sense of humor back then? I am dork-shivering as I write this."