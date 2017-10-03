whitelogo
whitelogo
Ellie Kemper
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Ellie Kemper
Celebrity
Ellie Kemper Has a Hilarious Reason for Avoiding Social Media
Oct 03, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Jaimie Alexander & More Reveal Their Emmys Dress Secrets
Sep 18, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Is Returning for a New Season
Jun 13, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Shopping
Awaken Your Inner Kimmy Schmidt with These 7 Colorful Pieces
May 19, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
Ellie Kemper Shares First Photo of Son James: "He Is the Cutest Baby on the Planet"
May 19, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Kimmy Schmidt Is Going to College! Watch the Season 3 Trailer
Apr 19, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Ellie Kemper Says This
Hamilton
Lullaby Is Her Baby’s Life in Song
Apr 05, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's New Trailer Is an Homage to Beyoncé
Feb 13, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
TV Shows
The 16 Most Inspiring Female Characters on TV
Oct 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Beauty
The Best Beauty Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:30 pm
Emmys
Emmys Nominee Ellie Kemper “Put in a Request” to Sit Next to Beyoncé
Sep 18, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Emmys
Emmys 2016: See the Full List of Winners
Sep 18, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Moms
New Mom Ellie Kemper Goes for a Jog Two Weeks After Welcoming Her First Child
Aug 18, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper Welcomes Her First Child—a Son!
Aug 02, 2016 @ 6:15 am
Movies
The Secret Life of Pets
: Meet the Stars Behind Your New Favorite Characters
Jul 08, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Ellie Kemper Is Writing a Book! The
Kimmy Schmidt
Star’s Memoir Is Due Out in 2018
Jul 07, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Watch Pregnant Ellie Kemper Eat Sardines to Try to Be a Good Expectant Mom
Jul 01, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Movies
Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of
Bridesmaids
with 22 Hilarious GIFs
May 13, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
7 Times Birthday Girl Ellie Kemper Proved She Will Be a Great Mom
May 02, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Videos
Ellie Kemper's Adorable Baby Bump Steals the Show on
Ellen
Apr 21, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Ellie Kemper Is Pregnant with Her First Child—Watch Her Announcement
Apr 14, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Ellie Kemper Talks "Dork Shivers," Body Odor, in New Interview
Apr 01, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Watch the First Trailer for Season 2 of
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Mar 14, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!