9 Times Birthday Girl Ellie Goulding Showed Off Her Insanely Toned Physique

With the new year just around the corner, we're all looking for a little #fitspo. Luckily for us, birthday girl Ellie Goulding has her fitness routine down pat and regularly shares her workout secrets via social media. From her super-toned legs to out-of-this-world abs, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer has made some major fitness strides in recent months and we couldn't help but take notice.

In an effort to make 2016 our fittest year yet, we've decided to follow the now-29-year-old's lead and jump on the fitness train. From here on out, we're keeping the singer in mind when hitting the gym. After all, who wouldn't want a tight, toned physique like Goulding's? It's honestly all the #fitspo we need.

RELATED: See All the Golden Globes Nominees' Reactions on Twitter and Instagram

And so, today we're celebrating Goulding's birthday as well as her seriously inspiring Instagram posts. As for what's up next for the singer? Will it be chart-topping singles or even tighter, toned muscles? We're guessing both lie in Goulding's future. Happy birthday, Ellie!

RELATED: 13 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Outfits That Don't Require a Dress