9 Times Birthday Girl Ellie Goulding Showed Off Her Insanely Toned Physique

Dec 30, 2015 @ 6:30 am

With the new year just around the corner, we're all looking for a little #fitspo. Luckily for us, birthday girl Ellie Goulding has her fitness routine down pat and regularly shares her workout secrets via social media. From her super-toned legs to out-of-this-world abs, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer has made some major fitness strides in recent months and we couldn't help but take notice.

In an effort to make 2016 our fittest year yet, we've decided to follow the now-29-year-old's lead and jump on the fitness train. From here on out, we're keeping the singer in mind when hitting the gym. After all, who wouldn't want a tight, toned physique like Goulding's? It's honestly all the #fitspo we need.

And so, today we're celebrating Goulding's birthday as well as her seriously inspiring Instagram posts. As for what's up next for the singer? Will it be chart-topping singles or even tighter, toned muscles? We're guessing both lie in Goulding's future. Happy birthday, Ellie!

1 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Bikini Babe 

Goulding's bikini bod is all the inspiration we needed.

2 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Ab-Tastic! 

Talk about some major motivation. Goulding's core is abs-olutely lust-worthy.

3 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Burning Those Cookie Calories 

The birthday girl showed off her silly side when she captioned this pic, saying she was worked really hard after informing her trainer that she consumed a "sorry not sorry massive cookie for breakfast."

4 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Beach Babes 

When in Dubai, do like Goulding and strike a beachside pose.

5 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Ellie's #Fitspo

Here, Goulding points out her #fitspo: an expectant friend whom Goulding says is "smashing her workouts at six months pregnant." Get it, girl! 

6 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Core Time

Getting her core strength on with some hanging leg lifts. 

7 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Sultry Seflie

Um, hello. Goulding, you are looking good. 

8 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Lift Heavy 

Goulding captured this sweaty snapshot in which she just got done "weight vest training."

9 of 9 elliegoulding/instagram

Show Your Stuff

Flex it, girl. Can't wait to see where your fitness goals take you in 2016. Happy birthday, Ellie! 

