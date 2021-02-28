Ellen Pompeo Addresses "White Hollywood" in Open Letter Ahead of the Golden Globes
Her note comes after an investigation found that no members of the HFPA are Black.
Ahead of tonight's Golden Globe Awards, Ellen Pompeo shared an open letter she wrote on Twitter, calling out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity.
On Saturday, the actress addressed "white Hollywood" in a note after the Los Angeles Times reported that out of the 87 people in the HFPA — the voting body for the Golden Globes — none of them are Black. In response, the HFPA vowed to "bring in Black members."
"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."
Pompeo appears to be holding the organization to their word, asking the HFPA and all of her "white colleagues" to "pull, show up, and get this issue resolved" — stat. "I think we can all agree that the governing body of the Golden Globe awards the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a membership equity issue that is unacceptable," she wrote. "This is a very solvable problem. This is Hollywood, we are master problem solvers. There is a solution here and I have faith that we can find it."
Her letter continued, "What we can not do is leave this problem up to the Black community and all our communities of color to fix. This is not their problem, it's ours."
"I would kindly ask, all my white colleagues in this industry, an industry that we love and has granted us enormous privilege…to pull up, show up and get this issue resolved," she added. "Let's show our black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created. Now is not a time to be silent. We have a real action item here let's get it done."
In addition to the HFPA's diversity problem, they've received backlash this award show cycle for seemingly snubbing Black-led films in the Best Picture category — including Judas and the Black Messiah, One Night in Miami, and Da 5 Bloods.