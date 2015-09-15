Ellen Page Goes Public with Girlfriend, Looks Stunning While Doing So

Ellen Page attended the premiere of Freeheld at the Toronto Film Festival, and hit the red carpet with her girlfriend, surfer Samantha Thomas. This is the first public appearance Page and Thomas have made together, and they marked the huge moment in their relationship with matching style and beauty looks.

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Both Page and Thomas wore light makeup and pink lips (Page's eye was a little smokier than her girlfriend's), and styled their hair simple and straight — with Thomas' down in loose layers and Page's in a low bun.

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

The 28-year-old actress told E! News that she's "in love," and that "walking down the carpet holding my girlfriend's hand is pretty special.”

Back in 2014, Page came out publicly, saying "I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I'm standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

It's great to see Page and Thomas looking so happy, healthy, and content — not to mention beautiful.