Ellen Page
Celebrity
Ellen Page
Videos
Ellen Page Got Married in a Secret Wedding and the Pictures Are Lovely
Jan 03, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
10
Juno
GIFs That Will Give You All the Feels
Dec 05, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Ellen Page "Felt Violated" After Being Allegedly Outed by Brett Ratner at 18 on Set of
X-Men
Nov 10, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Kate Mara’s Co-Stars Poke Fun at Her Style
Sep 12, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
You Have to See Ellen Page Perform an Acoustic Cover of Britney Spears' "Lucky"
Jun 28, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev Head into the Afterlife in This Eerie
Flatliners
Trailer
Jun 14, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
A Complete Ranking of the Best Superhero Hair of All-Time
May 02, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Most Recent
Clothing
8 Things Celebrities Always Wear at the Sundance Film Festival
Jan 15, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Movies
10 More Movies to See This July
Jul 13, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
9 Inspiring Celebrity Quotes to Honor Pride Month
Jun 02, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Watch Ellen Page and Jenny Slate Talk About Their Very Awkward Teenage Years
Mar 01, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Social Media
9 Celebrities Who Are Joining the Fight to End Bullying on #SpiritDay
Oct 15, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Watch Ellen Page's Endearing Stand-Up Comedy Audition Video
Oct 07, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Movies
A Beautiful Conversation About Equality with
Freeheld
Star Julianne Moore
Oct 02, 2015 @ 8:30 pm
Videos
Ellen Page Just Got Some Amazing Acceptance Speech Advice from Seth Meyers
Oct 02, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Ellen Page Goes Public with Girlfriend, Looks Stunning While Doing So
Sep 15, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
Breathtaking Portraits of Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and More Stars at the Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 13, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Toronto International Film Festival
See the Stars Stopping by Our Studio at TIFF
Sep 12, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Toronto International Film Festival
The Leading Ladies to Watch for at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
Jul 29, 2015 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Watch Elizabeth Banks and James Corden's Dance Tryout for Jane Fonda
Jun 05, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Beauty
See Ellen Page's Dramatic Pixie Cut
Oct 31, 2014 @ 2:55 pm
Celebrity
Lena Dunham Recruits Her Pals to Encourage Women to Vote
Oct 30, 2014 @ 11:56 am
Celebrity
Watch Kate Mara and Ellen Page's Hilarious
True Detective
Spoof
Sep 25, 2014 @ 1:44 pm
