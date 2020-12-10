Ellen DeGeneres Revealed She Tested Positive For COVID-19
The host says she's "feeling fine" and will follow CDC guidelines.
Ellen DeGeneres revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19, but assured everyone that she is "feeling fine right now."
In a Notes app screenshot shared on Twitter, DeGeneres wrote, "Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."
Though the Ellen DeGeneres Show had moved to a virtual setting at the beginning of the pandemic, the show returned to studio tapings with an audience back in October.
DeGeneres's news comes just as the United States recorded over 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day this week, a new high.