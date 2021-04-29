Anne Heche Said Ellen DeGeneres Didn't Want Her to "Dress Sexy"
The late '90s couple dated for over 3 years.
Emmy-nominated actress Anne Heche is trying her hand at TikTok influencing. The John Q star recently began posting on the video-based platform, and her eclectic content has spanned from her quest to find a date to an overview of her own red carpet outfits.
In Heche's now-viral "Rating my Iconic Red Carpet Looks," she attributes a number score to some of her most memorable fashion moments. While not every look got present-day Anne's stamp of approval (her 2004 Met Gala costume earned a meager two out of 10), one ensemble in particular was met with zero points and a "bye, no!"
That look would be the blue velvet-on-velvet three-piece outfit she wore to the Golden Globes when she attended with then-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in 1998.
Heche was critical of the '90s style (and, seemingly, hippies) in her appraisal. "Why do I look like a hippie?" she asked quickly before responding, "It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy."
And that's the tea.
Heche and DeGeneres dated for three-and-a-half years, between 1997 and 2000. The talk show host told The L.A. Times that the breakup marked "the first time I've had my heart broken."