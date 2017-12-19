Ellen DeGeneres’s Holiday Gift Guide Is Just As Hilarious As She Is

Ellen DeGeneres brings the funny every day on her talk show, so would you expect anything else from her gift guide? The hilarious host gave InStyle an exclusive look at the three products she can’t wait to gift this holiday season, but her commentary just might be the best part.

DeGeneres picked out three products from her ED Ellen DeGeneres line available on QVC, though she has a very different definition of the shopping destination. “Obviously to me the holidays are all about QVC—Questioning Various Casseroles,” she joked in a statement.

Keep scrolling for three Ellen DeGeneres-approved gifts that are sure to spread the love (and the warm fuzzies) this holiday season.