Ellen DeGeneres’s Holiday Gift Guide Is Just As Hilarious As She Is

Dec 19, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Ellen DeGeneres brings the funny every day on her talk show, so would you expect anything else from her gift guide? The hilarious host gave InStyle an exclusive look at the three products she can’t wait to gift this holiday season, but her commentary just might be the best part.

DeGeneres picked out three products from her ED Ellen DeGeneres line available on QVC, though she has a very different definition of the shopping destination. “Obviously to me the holidays are all about QVC—Questioning Various Casseroles,” she joked in a statement.

Keep scrolling for three Ellen DeGeneres-approved gifts that are sure to spread the love (and the warm fuzzies) this holiday season.

ED by Ellen DeGeneres Heart Slippers

“Being with your loved ones over the holidays will warm your heart, but what if I told you I had some hearts to warm your feet? Didn’t see that coming did ya? My heart slippers are cozy, adorable and just the thing you need to spread the love.”

ED Ellen DeGeneres Leather Ballet Flats

“I’m not here to judge if you wanna stay in your heart slippers all day, but if you feel the need to step outside in a suitable public shoe, my love ballet flats will still help you spread the warm fuzzies without actually wearing the warm fuzzies. Wow, I am good.”

ED Ellen DeGeneres Brea Phone Wallet Case

“The holidays aren’t just about getting that new iPhone or collecting as many gift cards as possible. But let’s say those are two very important elements.Well, then you’re gonna need my love wallet and phone case. It keeps everything safe and secure on this inside while it spreads love and cheer on the outside. The only combination better than that this holiday season is some rummy inside of my tummy.”

